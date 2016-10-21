Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The sign for McDonald's in Times Square is seen as people pass by in New York in this file photo. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
The sign for McDonald's in Times Square is seen as people pass by in New York in this file photo. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

McDonald’s global same-restaurant sales beat estimates Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

McDonald’s Corp’s turnaround gained momentum in the latest quarter as sales at established restaurants beat analysts’ estimates, sending the company’s shares up 3.6 per cent in premarket trading on Friday.

Global sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.5 per cent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected a gain of 1.5 per cent.

The burger chain reported net income of $1.28-billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter, compared with $1.31-billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

The company had 87.1 million fewer shares in the quarter, compared with the year-earlier period.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • McDonald's Corp
    $110.57
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated October 20 8:09 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog