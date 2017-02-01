MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly net loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, dragged down by a derivative loss of $3.2-billion.

The company posted a net loss of $2.13-billion, or $1.94 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $785-million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

MetLife’s operating income, which excludes investment and derivative gains or losses, rose to $1.28 per share.

Total operating revenue rose 0.5 per cent to $17.20-billion.

