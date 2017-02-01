Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
FILE - In this April 16, 2009, file photo, the MetLife skyscraper overlooks an older building in New York. MetLife is in talks to part with a business that at one time defined one of the world’s biggest life insurance companies: Its life insurance agents. The unit, known as MetLife Premier Client Group, has 4,000 workers who sell insurance products to individuals and small business owners, according to paperwork filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - In this April 16, 2009, file photo, the MetLife skyscraper overlooks an older building in New York. MetLife is in talks to part with a business that at one time defined one of the world’s biggest life insurance companies: Its life insurance agents. The unit, known as MetLife Premier Client Group, has 4,000 workers who sell insurance products to individuals and small business owners, according to paperwork filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MetLife’s results weighed down by derivatives loss Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly net loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, dragged down by a derivative loss of $3.2-billion.

The company posted a net loss of $2.13-billion, or $1.94 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $785-million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

MetLife’s operating income, which excludes investment and derivative gains or losses, rose to $1.28 per share.

Total operating revenue rose 0.5 per cent to $17.20-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Metlife Inc
    $54.32
    -0.09
    (-0.17%)
  • Updated February 1 4:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular