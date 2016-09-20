Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft reports financial results Tuesday, July 19, 2016. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend by 8 per cent and said it would buy back up to $40-billion as part of a new share repurchase programme.

The company raised its dividend to 39 cents per share, up 3 cents from the previous quarter.

The technology giant last raised its dividend in September last year.

The new buyback programme has no expiration date and may be terminated at any time, the company said on Tuesday.

The company also said it was on track to complete its current $40-billion stock repurchase programme by Dec. 31.

Microsoft’s shares were up 1 per cent at $57.41 in extended trading on Tuesday.

