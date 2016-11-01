Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mike James, an employee of Mosaic Co, holds phosphate pebbles as it comes off the grading screens at Mosaic's South Fort Meade Mine in Fort Meade, Fla. (SCOTT AUDETTE/REUTERS)
Mike James, an employee of Mosaic Co, holds phosphate pebbles as it comes off the grading screens at Mosaic's South Fort Meade Mine in Fort Meade, Fla. (SCOTT AUDETTE/REUTERS)

Mosaic profit beats on higher potash sales Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Mosaic Co, the world’s largest producer of finished phosphate products, reported an adjusted quarterly profit that handily beat estimates as the company sold more potash than it had expected.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company sold 2.2 million tonnes of potash in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with its forecast of 1.8-2.1 million tonnes, and up from 2.1 million tonnes last year.

Still, the average realized price of $160 per tonne of potash, was much lower than $265 per tonne a year earlier.

Fertilizer prices have fallen steeply, triggered in part by weak currencies in importing countries such as Brazil, and excessive supplies.

Larger rival Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc last week reduced its profit guidance for the year, saying that a recovery of the potash market would take more time, and recorded higher than expected quarterly earnings.

Mosaic said it sold 2.5 million tonnes of phosphate in the third quarter, at an average price of $326 per tonne of diammonium phosphate, compared with 2.1 million tonnes at $451 per tonne a year earlier.

Mosaic’s net earnings fell to $39.2-million, or 11 cents per share, from $160-million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, profit was 33 cents per share, much higher than analysts’ average estimate of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. fertilizer company said net sales fell 7.3 per cent to $1.95-billion, but beat estimates of $1.92-billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Mosaic Co
    $23.53
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated October 31 4:03 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog