Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and said the National Bank of Canada approved an investment of $1.3 billion on its platform.

LendingClub’s shares were up 4.3 percent in premarket trading on Monday.

The company, which matches borrowers and lenders via an online marketplace, has been struggling to bring banks back to its platform following revelations of lending improprieties, the ouster of founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche and a U.S. Department of Justice probe.

Loan originations, a key metric indicating the volume of loans processed, fell 11.8 percent to $1.97 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

LendingClub previously raised interest rates for some of its loans and tightened its credit policy that would result in certain high-risk borrowers being denied loans.

The company reported a net loss of $36.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $1 million, or nil cents per share, a year earlier.

LendingClub said results were negatively affected by about $11 million in incentives paid to investors. Total operating expenses jumped 32.6 percent to $151.25 million.

Excluding items, the company’s loss was 4 cents per share, smaller than the average analysts’ estimate of a loss of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total net revenue fell 1.48 percent to 114.56 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $103.65 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company said it expected a net loss of between $38 million and $48 million.

Up to Friday’s close, LendingClub shares had fallen 53.6 percent since the start of the year.

