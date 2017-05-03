Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Pedestrians pass in front of The New York Times Co. offices in New York on Wednesday, July 31, 2013. (Scott Eells/Bloomberg)
Reuters

The New York Times Co swung to a quarterly profit from a loss a year earlier, as the newspaper publisher benefited from higher digital subscriptions that offset falling print sales.

Net income attributable to the company was $13.2-million or 8 cents per share in the first quarter of 2017, compared with a loss of $8.3-million or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

“We added an astonishing 308,000 net digital news subscriptions, making Q1 the single best quarter for subscriber growth in our history,” Chief Executive Mark Thompson said in a statement.

Revenue rose 5.1 per cent to $398.8-million.

