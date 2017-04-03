Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this March 8, 2010 file photo, Krista Johnson passes an order to a customer at a Panera store in Brookline, Mass.
Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The bakery cafe operator’s shares rose as much as 11.7 per cent to a record high of $292.42 in midday trading. The company had a market value of about $6-billion as of March 31.

The company is working with advisers to study the options, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Panera spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

  • Panera Bread Co
    $284.90
    +23.03
    (+8.79%)
  • Updated April 3 1:35 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

