PayPal Holdings Inc. reported a better-than-expected 18.1 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a surge in payment processing volumes and customer additions.

PayPal, spun off from e-commerce company eBay Inc. last year, said its revenue rose to $2.67-billion (U.S.) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.26-billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $323-million or 27 cents per share, from $301-million or 25 cents.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 35 cents per share and revenue of $2.65-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The payments processor, which signed network deals with Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc. this year, has focused on growing transaction volumes and expanding its share of the digital payments market.

Active customer accounts rose 11 per cent to 192 million in the third quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 191.6 million, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Total payment volumes surged 25 per cent to $87-billion.

However, PayPal’s transaction margins, which have been steadily declining for the past five quarters, fell to 58.7 per cent from 59.8 per cent in the second quarter.

PayPal processed 1.5 billion transactions in the latest quarter, slightly lower than the average estimate of 1.52 billion.

Up to Thursday’s close, shares of the company had risen 10.7 per cent this year, outperforming the 4.8 per cent gain in the broader S&P 500.

