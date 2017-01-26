Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ford vehicles sit on a Ford dealers lot in Zionsville, Ind. The auto maker reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. (Michael Conroy/AP)
Tom Krisher

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Associated Press

Ford Motor Co. reported its first quarterly net loss in seven years due largely to a pension accounting change and costs associated with cancelling a small-car factory in Mexico.

The Dearborn, Michigan, auto maker on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $783-million, compared with a $1.9-billion profit a year ago.

The loss was due largely to a $3-billion noncash adjustment of its pension obligations, but a $200-million charge for halting construction of the Mexican factory also weighed on profits. That was announced earlier this month amid criticism from President Donald Trump that Ford was shifting compact Focus production to Mexico.

Ford cancelled construction of the Focus plant, but still will shift production to the south in an existing factory.

The company still had a great full year. For 2016, Ford posted its second-best pretax profit ever at $10.4-billion with net income of $4.6-billion.

Ford’s 56,000 U.S. hourly workers will reap the benefits. They’ll get average profit-sharing checks of $9,000 based on pretax North American profits of just over $9-billion.

Ford says it lost 20 cents per share for the quarter, but excluding special items, it made a 30-cent profit. That fell just shy of Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 31 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue fell 4 per cent to $38.7-billion, also missing analyst estimates.

The fourth-quarter loss was Ford’s first quarterly red ink since the second quarter of 2009.

  • Ford Motor Co
    $12.79
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated January 25 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

