Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss caused by a pension charge, and forecast full-year profit below analysts’ expectations.

Shares fell 4.7 per cent to $111.56 in premarket trading.

Revenue rose more than 5 per cent in the quarter, which included its crucial peak holiday season. Like rival FedEx Corp , UPS is investing in infrastructure and trying to figure out how to bring down the higher costs associated with the rise of e-commerce.

UPS said shipments to residential addresses from business rose 11.5 per cent from the same period in 2015 and that a record-high 63 per cent of deliveries in December were to homes.

The package delivery company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $239-million, or 27 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $1.33-billion, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the non-cash, after-tax pension charge of $1.90 per share, UPS reported earnings per share of $1.63.

Analysts expected $1.69.

UPS said it expected full-year 2017 EPS in a range of $5.80 to $6.10, adding that the strong U.S. dollar should lower adjusted EPS by 30 cents.

Analysts have predicted earnings per share of $6.17 in 2017, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

