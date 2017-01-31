Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss caused by a pension charge, and forecast full-year profit below analysts’ expectations.
Shares fell 4.7 per cent to $111.56 in premarket trading.
Revenue rose more than 5 per cent in the quarter, which included its crucial peak holiday season. Like rival FedEx Corp , UPS is investing in infrastructure and trying to figure out how to bring down the higher costs associated with the rise of e-commerce.
UPS said shipments to residential addresses from business rose 11.5 per cent from the same period in 2015 and that a record-high 63 per cent of deliveries in December were to homes.
The package delivery company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $239-million, or 27 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $1.33-billion, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the non-cash, after-tax pension charge of $1.90 per share, UPS reported earnings per share of $1.63.
Analysts expected $1.69.
UPS said it expected full-year 2017 EPS in a range of $5.80 to $6.10, adding that the strong U.S. dollar should lower adjusted EPS by 30 cents.
Analysts have predicted earnings per share of $6.17 in 2017, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
