Procter & Gamble Co. Tide brand laundry detergent sits on display in a supermarket in Princeton, Ill. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its baby, feminine and home care products.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said net income attributable to the company rose to $2.71-billion, or 96 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.60-billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales remained largely flat at $16.52-billion, but beat the average analyst estimate of $16.49-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

  • Procter & Gamble Co
    $84.10
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated October 24 4:32 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

