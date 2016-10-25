Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its baby, feminine and home care products.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said net income attributable to the company rose to $2.71-billion, or 96 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.60-billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales remained largely flat at $16.52-billion, but beat the average analyst estimate of $16.49-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

