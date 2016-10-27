Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Ford logo is displayed outside the company's Australia head office in Melbourne. (Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg)
Bernie Woodall and Joseph White

DETROIT — Reuters

Ford Motor Co on Thursday said third-quarter net income fell by more than 50 per cent as lower sales, higher recall costs and a complicated introduction of a new pickup truck undermined profitability in North America.

The auto maker affirmed its forecast that it would earn $10.2-billion for the full year and said it would return to positive cash flow after burning through $2-billion in the third quarter.

Ford reported net income of $1-billion, or 24 cents a share, down from $2.2-billion, or 55 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain one-time items, Ford said earnings were 26 cents a share, ahead of the analysts’ average estimate of 20 cents compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

