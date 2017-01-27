The new U.S. administration’s desire to reopen the North American free-trade agreement could give Canada an opportunity to gain market access in a key source of export growth that was barely an afterthought when the trilateral trade deal was drawn up a quarter-century ago: The services sector.

Trade in services, which has dominated Canada’s export growth in the past decade, looks likely to be on the table when U.S. President Donald Trump makes good on his election pledge to renegotiate the long-standing Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade pact. It’s certainly on the radar for U.S. negotiators; some experts argue that it should be Canada’s priority.

Report Typo/Error