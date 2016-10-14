Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Through mobile devices, Twitter has become ‘the people’s news network,’ original CEO Jack Dorsey has said. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
Through mobile devices, Twitter has become 'the people's news network,' original CEO Jack Dorsey has said. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Salesforce.com Inc’s Chief Executive Marc Benioff has ruled out bidding for Twitter Inc , adding that it was not the “right fit,” the Financial Times reported on Friday.

“In this case we’ve walked away. It wasn’t the right fit for us,” Benioff told FT in an interview.

Twitter’s shares fell 5.2 per cent to $16.88, while those of Salesforce rose 4.8 per cent to $74.

Twitter and Salesforce could not be immediately reached for comment.

