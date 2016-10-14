Salesforce.com Inc’s Chief Executive Marc Benioff has ruled out bidding for Twitter Inc , adding that it was not the “right fit,” the Financial Times reported on Friday.

“In this case we’ve walked away. It wasn’t the right fit for us,” Benioff told FT in an interview.

Twitter’s shares fell 5.2 per cent to $16.88, while those of Salesforce rose 4.8 per cent to $74.

Twitter and Salesforce could not be immediately reached for comment.

