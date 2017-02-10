Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a 10.3 per cent drop in comparable store sales for the holiday quarter, and said it would cut debt and pension obligations by at least $1.5-billion this year.

Shares of the company, which has been struggling with years of losses and falling sales, were up 15.5 per cent at $6.40 in morning trading on Friday.

The company – controlled by its billionaire chief executive, Edward Lampert – announced a new plan to cut costs by at least $1-billion in 2017 by reducing overhead, improving merchandise at its stores and through better inventory management.

Sears said it sold five Sears Full-line stores and two Sears Auto Centers for $72.5-million in January and engaged Eastdil Secured to raise at least $1-billion from the sale of its real estate.

The retailer said last month it sold its lawn and garden equipment brand, Craftsman, to Stanley Black & Decker Inc .

Sears said the proceeds from these sales would be used to reduce its debt and pension obligations by $1.5-billion for fiscal 2017.

The company also said it expected revenue of $6.1-billion and a loss of $535-$635-million in the fourth quarter.

Report Typo/Error