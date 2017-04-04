Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A shopping cart is seen outside a Staples office supplies store in the Chicago suburb of Glenview, Illinois, in this file photo from February 4, 2015. (JIM YOUNG/REUTERS)
Staples Inc is considering selling itself, and is in talks with private-equity bidders, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, sending the largest U.S. office supplies retailer’s shares up about 15 per cent.

The retailer last year called off a proposed merger with rival Office Depot Inc due to antitrust concerns.

Both companies have since announced cost-cutting plans and sold most of their European operations to focus on their North America businesses.

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples had a market value of $5.65-billion as of Monday.

Staples has reported falling sales for the last five years as it faces growing competition from Amazon.com and other online sellers, as well as big-box retailers such as Costco Wholesale Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Staples spokesman Mark Cautela declined to comment.

Office Depot’s shares rose about 5.3 per cent to $4.94 in morning trade.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Staples was exploring a sale.

