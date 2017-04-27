Starbucks Corp reported quarterly profit that matched Wall Street’s estimate on Thursday, but shares fell 3.4 per cent in extended trading after spending growth by customers in its core U.S. market cooled.

The world’s biggest coffee chain said the average amount spent per order was up 4 per cent in the United States during the fiscal second quarter, versus 5 per cent in the prior quarter.

Sales at U.S. cafes open at least 13 months were up 3 per cent for the quarter ended April 2, unchanged from the prior quarter. Traffic, referred to as transactions, fell 2 per cent for the second quarter in a row amid a stubborn industry-wide slump.

Net income attributed to Starbucks was $652.8-million, or 45 cents per share, for the second quarter, up from $575.1-million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier. Results from the latest quarter matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Starbucks fell $2.10 to $59.20 in after-hours trade.

