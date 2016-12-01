During some of the darkest days of the financial crisis in 2008, Steven Mnuchin spied opportunity.

IndyMac, a California bank, had been seized by federal regulators after collapsing under the weight of bad loans. In November, Mr. Mnuchin gathered a group of investors, including former colleagues from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., to buy the troubled lender from the government for $1.5-billion (U.S.). He renamed it OneWest and in 2014, he struck a deal to sell it for $3.4-billion.

Report Typo/Error