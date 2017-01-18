Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. Treasury Secretary contender, is expected to face tough questions over the role his bank played in foreclosing on Americans’ homes when a congressional panel vets him for the top country’s top economic job on Thursday.

The Senate Finance Committee vetting will help shed light on the former hedge fund manager’s plans to steer the U.S. economy, deregulate Wall Street, revamp the U.S. tax code and oversee the financial system.

