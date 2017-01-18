Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Customers walk by shopping carts inside a Target Corp. store in Torrance, Calif. On Wednesday, Target cut its outlook citing weak holiday sales. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)
Customers walk by shopping carts inside a Target Corp. store in Torrance, Calif. On Wednesday, Target cut its outlook citing weak holiday sales. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

Reuters

Target Corp lowered its comparable store sales and earnings forecasts for the fourth quarter, citing softer-than-expected holiday sales.

The company said comparable sales declined 1.3 per cent in the November-December period.

Target said it now expects fourth-quarter comparable sales to fall between 1.0 per cent and 1.5 per cent, compared with its prior view of sales ranging between a decline of 1 per cent to an increase of 1 per cent.

The company’s shares were down 4.9 per cent at $67.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

  • Target Corp
    $70.94
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated January 17 4:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

