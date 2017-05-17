Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales as some of the initiatives it launched earlier this year to turn around its business paid off.

Shares of the company rose 7.1 per cent to $58.40 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Target said in February it would undertake “aggressive promotional activities,” revamp stores and invest in new brands and technology to combat competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Sales at Target’s stores open at least a year fell 1.3 per cent, better than the 3.6 per cent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company said sales fell due to a drop in customer visits and as shoppers bought fewer items on average.

This was partially offset by a rise in demand for swimwear, electronics such as the Nintendo Switch gaming console, and also celebrity-endorsed products such as those from Victoria Beckham.

Net income rose to $681-million, or $1.23 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $632-million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Target had recorded a $261-million charge related to the early retirement of debt in the year-earlier period.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of $1.21 per share.

Revenue fell 1.1 per cent to $16.02-billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $15.62-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

