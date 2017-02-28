Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Target store in Hialeah, Fla. The company’s net income slumped to $817-million, or $1.45 per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $1.43-billion, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier. (Alan Diaz/AP)
Richa Naidu

Bengaluru — Reuters

Target Corp reported a steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, highlighting the retailer’s struggles in the holiday season.

Net income slumped to $817-million, or $1.45 per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $1.43-billion, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at stores open for at least a year fell 1.5 per cent, missing the average analyst estimate of a decline of 1.3 per cent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net sales fell 4.3 per cent to $20.69-billion, Target’s sixth straight quarterly decline.

