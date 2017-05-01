Target Corp’s Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.

Cornell’s cash-and-stock compensation fell by nearly a third to $11.3-million, according to a document filed with regulators two months after the company reported results that sent its stock tumbling to 2-1/2-year lows.

In February, Target reported a steeper-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter sales and told Wall Street its sales and profit estimates for 2017 were too high.

As per Target’s short-term incentive plan, Cornell’s compensation is based on the performance of two financial metrics: incentive EBIT, which makes up 75 per cent of Cornell’s stock component, with the rest based on adjusted sales.

Target said it missed its 2016 incentive EBIT goal of $5.74-billion by $623-million and fell short of its adjusted sales target of $71.62-billion by $2.13-billion.

Target’s stock lost about 10 per cent of its value during the fiscal year ended Jan. 28.

In 2014, when Cornell joined Target, his total compensation was $28.2-million, 97 per cent of which was in stock awards. By 2016, his stock component had plunged 65 per cent to $9.7-million.

Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith’s compensation for 2016 fell by 41.3 per cent to $4.4-million, while Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan’s compensation fell by 32.7 per cent to $7-million.

In contrast, bigger rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc gave CEO Doug McMillon a 13 per cent pay hike, following strong sales performance at the world’s largest retailer.

