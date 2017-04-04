Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Tesla logo adorns a 'Model S' car in the dealership in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2015. (Hannibal Hanschke/REUTERS)
A Tesla logo adorns a 'Model S' car in the dealership in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2015. (Hannibal Hanschke/REUTERS)

Tesla overtakes GM as the most valuable U.S. car company

Reuters

Tesla Inc on Tuesday morning surpassed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm.

In late morning trade, Tesla had a market capitalization of $52.7-billion compared with $49.6-billion for GM.

Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan.

