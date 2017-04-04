Tesla Inc on Tuesday morning surpassed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm.
In late morning trade, Tesla had a market capitalization of $52.7-billion compared with $49.6-billion for GM.
Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan.Report Typo/Error
- Tesla Inc$303.32+4.80(+1.61%)
- General Motors Co$34.27+0.10(+0.28%)
- Updated April 4 12:09 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.