Tesla Inc on Tuesday morning surpassed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm.
In late morning trade, Tesla had a market capitalization of $52.7-billion compared with $49.6-billion for GM.
Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan.Report Typo/Error
- Tesla Inc$301.64+3.12(+1.05%)
- General Motors Co$34.14-0.03(-0.09%)
- Updated April 4 1:05 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.