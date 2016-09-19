Elon Musk-led Tesla Motor Inc said on Monday its proposed acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed due to shareholder lawsuits challenging the deal.

Four lawsuits were filed in Delaware between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The lawsuits allege, among other things, that both Tesla and SolarCity board members breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger.

The companies have said they expect the deal to close by the end of the year.

