Elon Musk, chairman of SolarCity and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at SolarCity's Inside Energy Summit in Manhattan, New York October 2, 2015. (© RASHID ABBASI / Reuters)
Tesla says lawsuits could delay SolarCity deal Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Elon Musk-led Tesla Motor Inc said on Monday its proposed acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed due to shareholder lawsuits challenging the deal.

Four lawsuits were filed in Delaware between Sept. 1 and Sept. 16, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The lawsuits allege, among other things, that both Tesla and SolarCity board members breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger.

The companies have said they expect the deal to close by the end of the year.

