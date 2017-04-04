Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Tesla logo adorns a 'Model S' car in the dealership in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2015. (Hannibal Hanschke/REUTERS)
Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.

Tesla traded at $301.74 at mid-day and had a market capitalization of $49.1-billion, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with $51.1-billion for GM.

Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Tesla had surpassed GM as most valuable U.S. auto company; in fact, Tesla still trails GM

