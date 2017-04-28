Thomson Reuters Corp. on Friday reported higher first-quarter revenue and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.

The news and information company reported first-quarter net earnings of $314-million or 41 cents per share, up from $272-million or 34 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 63 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were looking for 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 1 per cent to $2.82-billion from a year earlier, also ahead of estimates.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for the year of a low-single digit sales increase.

Its biggest segment, its Financial & Risk unit, which provides news and analytics to financial services companies, saw revenue of $1.5-billion. The division’s sales outpaced cancellations, a key indicator of future growth, marking a reversal from last quarter.

Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, competes for financial customers with Bloomberg LP, as well as News Corp’s Dow Jones unit.

