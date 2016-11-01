Thomson Reuters Corp. said on Tuesday it would eliminate about 2,000 jobs worldwide and take a fourth-quarter charge of $200-million to $250-million to streamline its business.

The restructuring across 39 countries and 150 locations would mainly affect the Financial & Risk business and the Enterprise, Technology & Operations Group, the news and information company said. It employs about 48,000 people globally, a spokesman said.

“We are taking these actions now because we see a real opportunity to break down internal silos, position ourselves closer to customers and become more agile,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith said.

Thomson Reuters is the parent of Reuters News. There will be no decline in headcount in the Reuters newsroom, according to a memo to employees.

The company earlier reported slightly lower third-quarter net earnings. Net income was $286-million or 36 cents per share, compared with $293-million or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 54 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 47 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Revenue was up 1 per cent at $2.74-billion before currency effects and was flat when they were factored in. The company reiterated its forecast of 2 per cent to 3 per cent revenue growth for the year.

In the Financial & Risk segment, which provides news and analytics to financial services companies, sales outpaced cancellations for the 10th straight quarter.

Over all, unit revenue was flat at $1.52-billion.

Thomson Reuters competes for financial customers with Bloomberg LP, as well as News Corp’s Dow Jones unit.

Because of the charge, the company lowered its 2016 forecast for underlying operating profit margin to between 16 per cent to 17 per cent, from 18.4 to 19.4 per cent.

