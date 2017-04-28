Time Inc said on Friday it ended talks with possible suitors and would instead pursue a strategic plan to boost growth, sending its shares sharply down.
Shares of the publisher of Sports Illustrated and People magazines plunged 20 per cent to $14.60 in premarket trading.
Time Inc pledged to continue its strategic plan, which includes revamping its cost structure and focusing on its digital business.
The publisher said it had not initiated a sale process, but the board evaluated expressions of interest with the help of external advisers.
Reuters reported earlier this month that U.S. media group Meredith Corp made a preliminary offer that fell short of Time Inc’s price expectation.
Time Inc has been the subject of buyout rumors amid a relentless decline in the print business that has forced advertisers to shift to digital media.