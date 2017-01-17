Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Mattel's Barbie dolls on sale are pictured inside a shop of a life-size ‘Barbie Dreamhouse‘ during a media tour in Berlin. (FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS)
Mattel's Barbie dolls on sale are pictured inside a shop of a life-size 'Barbie Dreamhouse' during a media tour in Berlin. (FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS)

Mattel Inc, the largest U.S. toy maker, said on Tuesday that Google Inc’s Americas president, Margaret Georgiadis, will become its chief executive, replacing Christopher Sinclair.

Georgiadis, whose appointment is effective Feb. 8, has also served as chief operating officer of daily deals website operator Groupon Inc and chief marketing officer of Discover Financial Services.

Sinclair, who will remain chairman, took over in April 2015 after the company abruptly removed Bryan Stockton amid falling sales. Sinclair was 64 when he took charge.

Under Sinclair, Mattel’s efforts to revive its flagship Barbie gained traction, driven by a change in marketing strategy and the launch of dolls in a variety of skin tones, hairstyles and outfits and in three new body shapes.

