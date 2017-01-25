Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A remote control is seen in this file photo. (fokusgood/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A remote control is seen in this file photo. (fokusgood/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.

Liguori joined Tribune in 2013 and led the spin-off of its newspaper business into a separate company now known as Tronc Inc.

“It became clear to Peter and the board that in this last year of his contract it was time to find a new CEO to run the more broadcast-centric company,” Bruce Karsh, chairman of Tribune’s board said.

In December, Liguori also led the sale of Tribune media data unit, Gracenote, to advertising tracking company Nielsen Holdings Plc for $560-million.

Tribune’s board named director Peter Kern as interim CEO during the search process.

