Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the south lawn of the White House in Washington late Saturday night, April 29, 2017, on this return from a rally in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the south lawn of the White House in Washington late Saturday night, April 29, 2017, on this return from a rally in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Trump says he is considering breaking up big banks: report Add to ...

WASHINGTON

Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.

Trump’s comments could give a push to efforts to revive the Depression-era Glass-Steagall law that separated commercial lending from investment banking. Reviving such a law would require an act by Congress.

“I’m looking at that right now,” Trump said on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg News in the Oval Office. “There’s some people that want to go back to the old system, right? So we’re going to look at that.”

While campaigning for president, Trump had expressed support on the campaign trail for a “21st-century Glass-Steagall.”

One of Trump’s top economic advisers, Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, reiterated Trump’s support for the concept during a private meeting with lawmakers on April 6, a White House spokesperson told Reuters.

U.S. stocks sharply pared gains on Monday after Trump’s comments and the S&P 500 bank index dropped nearly 1 per cent before rebounding.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump vows major revamp of Dodd-Frank (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular