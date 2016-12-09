Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

How Trump is making Corporate America hopeful and nervous Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Joanna Slater - U.S. CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Over the span of a few short days, Donald Trump has given U.S. businesses fresh reason to view his administration with an uncomfortable mix of both excitement and fear.

President-elect Trump, a real estate developer turned reality-television star, has shown a marked preference for investors and executives to help him run the country, including in appointments announced this week. Together with his promises to slash corporate taxes, eliminate a host of government regulations and boost economic growth, business leaders see reason to rejoice.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Joanna Slater on Twitter: @jslaternyc

Also on The Globe and Mail

Donald Trump speaks to Carrier employees in Indiana (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular