President Donald Trump suggested that a larger purchase of Boeing Co.’s F/A-18 Super Hornet may be in the offing, as he toured the planemaker’s South Carolina factory.

“We are looking seriously at a big order” Trump said of the fighter jet. “The problem is Dennis is a tough negotiator,” referring to Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, who was also on hand.

Trump celebrates rollout of Boeing's new 787-10 (Reuters)

Speaking at the rollout of another Boeing plane, the first 787-10 Dreamliner, Trump praised the “beautiful” carbon-composite jet. He also voiced support for the company’s high-profile defense products: the Super Hornet and the modified jumbo jetliner that serves as Air Force One. Both programs have figured in the president’s Twitter campaign against soaring military costs.

Trump renewed his promise to rebuild the military. Earlier, reporters spotted Chief of Staff Reince Preibus holding a brochure for the F/A-18 XT, a proposed Super Hornet upgrade that could serve as a stand-in as Lockheed Martin Corp. ramps up production of its delayed F-35 fighter.

Report Typo/Error