President Donald Trump promised in a meeting with community bankers on Thursday to strip away some Dodd-Frank financial regulations and ensure they can continue giving small businesses access to capital.

Mr. Trump, joined by National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, said community banks play a “vital role” in the U.S. economy.

“Nearly half of all private-sector workers are employed by small businesses. We must ensure access to capital to small businesses and for small businesses to grow. Community banks are the backbone of small business in America,” Mr. Trump said at the beginning of the meeting.

Representing the industry were chief executives of nine community banks with assets of around $1-billion (U.S.) or less and the heads of the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

Bankers who attended the 45-minute meeting said they discussed the role community banks play in rural areas and provided real-world examples about the difficulties smaller banking institutions face.

The bankers emphasized the need for “tailoring regulations to fit the size and complexity of banks,” said Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. chairman and CEO Jeffrey Szyperski, one of the bankers in the meeting.

Chesapeake is a regional bank headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia, that has 14 branches and a separate wealth management division.

“We were very focused our message on how do we create a tiered and proportionate regulatory environment for community banks,” said Rebeca Romero Rainey, head of Centinel Bank of Taos, a community bank in New Mexico.

The idea seemed to resonate with Mr. Trump, who asked questions and showed a pre-existing understanding of the community banking landscape, according to those in attendance.

ICBA, one of the industry groups at the meeting, has advocated a tiered system of regulations that tailor regulations to a bank’s size, business model, complexity and risk.

“The type of regulation that you need for a $700-million bank and the risks they present are very different than those for a $200-billion bank or a $1-trillion bank,” a White House official said before the meeting.

Larger banks are able to spread their higher compliance costs over much bigger asset and employee bases, while smaller banks struggle with high costs and workloads.

