U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with the chief executives of several top drug makers on Tuesday, called on the pharmaceutical industry to boost their U.S. production and lower their prices, and vowed to speed up approval times for new medicines.
Trump met with the CEOs of Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp, Eli Lilly & Co, Amgen Inc as well as the head of the industry’s lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
More to comeReport Typo/Error
- Merck & Co Inc$61.20-0.23(-0.37%)
- Eli Lilly and Co$74.55-0.15(-0.20%)
- Amgen Inc$154.85+0.42(+0.27%)
- Celgene Corp$113.39+0.21(+0.19%)
- Johnson & Johnson$112.96-0.17(-0.15%)
- Novartis AG$72.86+0.56(+0.77%)
- Updated January 31 9:48 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.