Joe Jimenez, the CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG, addresses a news conference to present the company's 2016 results in Basel, Switzerland. Jimenez will be among drug company leaders meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (ARND WIEGMANN)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with the chief executives of several top drug makers on Tuesday, called on the pharmaceutical industry to boost their U.S. production and lower their prices, and vowed to speed up approval times for new medicines.

Trump met with the CEOs of Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp, Eli Lilly & Co, Amgen Inc as well as the head of the industry’s lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

More to come

