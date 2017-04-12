Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
President Donald Trump during a meeting with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru, at the White House in Washington, Feb. 24, 2017. (DOUG MILLS/NYT)
President Donald Trump during a meeting with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru, at the White House in Washington, Feb. 24, 2017. (DOUG MILLS/NYT)

Trump says dollar ‘getting too strong’: report Add to ...

Timothy Ahmann

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the dollar was “getting too strong” and would eventually hurt the U.S. economy, even as he said he would like to see interest rates stay low, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In an interview, Trump also said he would not label China a currency manipulator in a U.S. Treasury report due later this week, the Journal said. He also said he respected Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, saying she was “not toast” when her current term ends in 2018.

“I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that’s my fault because people have confidence in me. But that’s hurting – that will hurt ultimately,” he said.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular