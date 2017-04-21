U.S. President Donald Trump is taking aim at key changes instituted to avert future financial crises in a signal that his administration hopes to reshape the rules governing Wall Street.

Mr. Trump has already ordered a broad review of the major banking overhaul passed by his predecessor, but on Friday, he directed officials to focus on two elements in particular: the government’s emergency authority to seize failing financial institutions and the process used to determine which institutions are subject to the highest level of regulatory scrutiny.

