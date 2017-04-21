Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is likely to take a less-confrontational approach to reigning in Wall Street than its predecessors when it comes to financial personnel. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is likely to take a less-confrontational approach to reigning in Wall Street than its predecessors when it comes to financial personnel. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump targets Obama’s financial crisis-era reforms Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Joanna Slater

NEW YORK — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking aim at key changes instituted to avert future financial crises in a signal that his administration hopes to reshape the rules governing Wall Street.

Mr. Trump has already ordered a broad review of the major banking overhaul passed by his predecessor, but on Friday, he directed officials to focus on two elements in particular: the government’s emergency authority to seize failing financial institutions and the process used to determine which institutions are subject to the highest level of regulatory scrutiny.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Joanna Slater on Twitter: @jslaternyc

Also on The Globe and Mail

U.S. trade ‘just fine’ after Trump calls out Canada: ambassador (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular