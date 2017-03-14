Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Robert Lighthizer gestures before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. trade representative on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2017. (YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
Robert Lighthizer gestures before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. trade representative on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2017. (YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)

Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative pledges ‘America First’ trade policy Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative told U.S. senators on Tuesday that he agrees with Trump’s call for an “America First” trade policy with better-negotiated trade deals and stronger enforcement of U.S. trade laws.

Robert Lighthizer said in his confirmation hearing that he would develop and implement a policy that increases trade, grows the economy and makes trade “freer and fairer” while benefiting U.S. workers, farmers and businesses.

“I further believe we need an international trade system that functions the way it was negotiated and that the United States must be ready to work with like-minded trading partners to ensure fair trade and to encourage market efficiency,” Lighthizer said in prepared remarks to the Senate Finance Committee.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump's proposed border tax worries U.S. businesses (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular