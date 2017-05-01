Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)

Twitter partnering with Bloomberg to stream TV news: report Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The channel, which is yet to be named and is expected to begin operations this fall, would be announced Monday, WSJ said.

Twitter’s user growth has stalled in the past few quarters and the company has been trying to convince advertisers that it will strengthen its user base.

As part of its efforts, it has updated its product offerings including live video broadcasts from its app and launched new features to attract users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in an internal memo last October one of the company’s missions was defined as being the “people’s news network”.

Twitter has made a push into news and sports on mobile devices last year and this foray could pique the interest of a media company as an acquirer, analysts have said.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Report on Business: How people are really using social media in the office (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Twitter Inc
    $16.48
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated April 28 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular