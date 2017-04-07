Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration. (© Dado Ruvic / Reuters/REUTERS)
David Ingram

SAN FRANCISCO — Reuters

Twitter Inc on Friday dropped a lawsuit it had filed a day earlier against the U.S. government, saying in court papers that the government had withdrawn a summons for information about an account critical of President Donald Trump.

