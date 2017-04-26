Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)
Twitter logo appears on a phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

Rishika Sadam

Bengaluru — Reuters

Twitter Inc. reported a 6 per cent increase in monthly active users, beating analysts’ expectations, after several quarters of stagnating growth.

The microblogging service said its user base rose to 328 million average monthly active users in the first quarter from 319 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected 321.3 million monthly active users, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Revenue fell 7.8 per cent to $548.3-million, its first drop since its initial public offering.

Net loss narrowed to $61.6-million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $79.7-million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

  • Twitter Inc
    $14.66
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated April 25 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

