Co-founder and CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick speaks at an event in New Delhi, December 16, 2016. (MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images)
Laharee Chatterjee

Bengaluru — Reuters

Uber Technologies Inc’s chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.

“This morning I told the Uber team that we’re actively looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey,” Kalanick said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The post comes more than a week after Kalanick said, “I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up,” following a video that showed him arguing with a Uber driver over rates.

“This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it,” Kalanick, 40, had said.

Uber is also investigating allegations of sexual harassment at the company.

Last week, the company asked a senior executive to leave for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

