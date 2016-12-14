Elon Musk, the chairman and chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla as well as Uber Technologies CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick and PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi have joined U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s advisory council, Trump’s transition team said on Wednesday.

The group, which includes numerous other top business leaders, aims to give industry input on the private sector to Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20.

