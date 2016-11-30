Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tanya Faiman meets with a job recruiter from a jewellery and gem company during the Gemological Institute Of America (GIA)'s Jewelry Career Fair in New York in this file photo. (SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS)
Christopher S. Rugaber

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

U.S. companies added a solid 216,000 jobs in November, the most since June and evidence that the incoming Trump administration is inheriting a solid economy.

Payroll provider ADP says nearly all the gains occurred in service sectors such as retail, hotels and restaurants, as well as higher-paying professional services. Construction firms added 2,000 jobs, while manufacturing shed 10,000.

The figures come after other recent reports point to an economy expanding at a healthy clip. Americans bought homes at the fastest pace in a decade in October and consumer confidence is at a nine-year high.

The ADP data cover only private businesses and often diverge from official figures. Economists forecast that the government’s jobs report, to be released Friday, will show a gain of 174,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

