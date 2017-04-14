U.S. consumer prices fell in March for the first time in 13 months as declining costs for gasoline and mobile phone services offset rising rents and food prices.

The Labour Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index dropped 0.3 per cent, the first decline since February, 2016, after nudging up 0.1 per cent in February.

That lowered the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 2.4 per cent from 2.7 per cent in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI unchanged last month and slowing to a 2.6-per-cent increase from a year ago.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, fell 0.1 per cent last month, the first and largest decrease since January, 2010, after rising 0.2 per cent in February. As a result, the year-on-year increase slowed to 2.0 per cent.

That was the smallest advance since November, 2015, and followed a 2.2-per-cent increase in February. The Federal Reserve has a 2-per-cent inflation target and tracks an inflation measure which is currently at 1.8 per cent.

Rents increased 0.3 per cent last month after a similar gain in February. Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence rose 0.2 per cent after climbing 0.3 per cent in February.

Last month, gasoline prices fell 6.2 per cent, the biggest drop since February, 2016, after falling 3.0 per cent in February.

The cost of wireless telephone services dropped 7.0 per cent, the biggest drop on record.

Food prices rose 0.3 per cent. The cost of food consumed at home increased 0.5 per cent, the biggest gain since May 2014.

Medical care increased 0.1 per cent last month, as the cost of doctor visits fell 0.3 per cent. Prices for hospital services rose 0.4 per cent and the cost of prescription medicine was unchanged.

Motor vehicle prices dropped 0.3 per cent after falling 0.2 per cent in February. Apparel prices declined 0.7 per cent last month after rising 0.6 per cent in February.

