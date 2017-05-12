U.S. consumer prices rebounded in April amid increases in the cost of gasoline, food and rents, pointing to steadily rising inflation that could keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates next month.

The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 per cent after dropping 0.3 per cent in March.

The rise in prices suggested that March’s drop, which was the first in 13 months, was an aberration.

In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 2.2 per cent.

While that was a slowdown from March’s 2.4 per cent increase, the year-on-year gain in the CPI was still larger than the 1.7 per cent average annual increase over the past 10 years.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.2 per cent last month and advancing 2.3 per cent from a year ago.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, edged up 0.1 per cent last month after slipping 0.1 per cent in March. The monthly core CPI was restrained by declines in the price of wireless phone services, medical care, motor vehicles and apparel.

The core CPI increased 1.9 per cent year-on-year after rising 2.0 per cent in March. April’s increase was above the 1.8 per cent average annual increase over the past decade.

The Fed has a 2 per cent inflation target and tracks an inflation measure which is currently at 1.6 per cent.

Still, April’s increase in consumer prices added to a tightening labor market and rising producer inflation in suggesting that the U.S. central bank could raise borrowing costs at its June 13-14 policy meeting.

The Fed increased its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points in March and has forecast two more rate hikes for this year.

In April, rental costs increased 0.3 per cent after a similar gain in March. Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence rose 0.2 per cent, matching March’s increase.

Gasoline prices jumped 1.2 per cent after falling 6.2 per cent in March. Food prices rose 0.2 per cent, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.2 per cent amid a surge in prices of fresh vegetables.

The medical care index fell 0.2 per cent last month.

The price of motor vehicle insurance fell 0.4 per cent in April, ending a streak of 17 consecutive monthly increases.

Apparel prices fell 0.3 per cent.

